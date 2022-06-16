Thrower Tyler Merkley capped off his senior season with a prestigious honor.

Merkley was named the Big Ten Outdoor Men's Field Athlete of the Year, making him the third Nittany Lion in program history to receive the honor.

🏆 Tyler Merkley is the Big Ten Outdoor Men's Field Athlete of the Year! 🏆 🔗: https://t.co/Ei1kDhVugr#WeAre pic.twitter.com/OAn1s6aFSA — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) June 16, 2022

The California native finished runner-up in the hammer throw during the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a program-record 72.70m mark.

Merkley also holds a top-10 mark in the discus throw at Penn State.

