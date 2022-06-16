Track, Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships, John Gondak

Thrower Tyler Merkley capped off his senior season with a prestigious honor.

Merkley was named the Big Ten Outdoor Men's Field Athlete of the Year, making him the third Nittany Lion in program history to receive the honor.

The California native finished runner-up in the hammer throw during the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a program-record 72.70m mark.

Merkley also holds a top-10 mark in the discus throw at Penn State.

