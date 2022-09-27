Penn State Junior midfielder Tyger Evans is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Evans earns this honor after his standout performances against No. 9 Maryland and No. 15 Akron.

⚽️ WEEKLY AWARDS ⚽️Tyger Evans of @PennStateMSOC is the #B1GMSOC Offensive Player of the Week!🔹Tallied a goal and an assist in the 3-3 tie against No. 9 Maryland🔗 https://t.co/pbwwZZ0wpY pic.twitter.com/6B2wvDQQic — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) September 27, 2022

Evans scored one goal and tallied an assist in the Nittany Lions’ 3-3 draw with the Terrapins, and added an assist against the Zips

This was Evans’ first goal of the 2022 season.

