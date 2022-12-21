Three Nittany Lions heard their names called in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft on Wednesday night.
In back-to-back picks during the second round, Jalen Watson and Liam Butts were selected by Toronto F.C. and the San Jose Earthquakes, respectively.
𝑫 𝒓 𝒂 𝒇 𝒕 𝒆 𝒅 ✔️Jalen Watson is drafted to Toronto FC as the 32nd overall pick!Congratulations Jalen❕ pic.twitter.com/VxPDsDCu3Q— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) December 22, 2022
Watson, a defender, started and played all 16 matches this past season for the blue and white. His performance for the Nittany Lions earned him Big Ten All-Tournament honors.
𝑫 𝒓 𝒂 𝒇 𝒕 𝒆 𝒅 ✔️Liam Butts is drafted to the Earthquakes as the 33rd overall pick! pic.twitter.com/oUHNSsUliz— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) December 22, 2022
Butts, a second-team All-Big Ten honoree as a forward, was tied for the team lead in goals with nine. Five of those scores were game-winners, the most in the conference.
Andrew Privett, a midfielder for Penn State was picked 69th overall by Charlotte F.C.
𝑫 𝒓 𝒂 𝒇 𝒕 𝒆 𝒅 ✔️Andrew Privett is drafted to Charlotte FC as the 69th overall pick! pic.twitter.com/AnDQqnkIjt— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) December 22, 2022
Privett started 11 games at midfield for the Nittany Lions in 2022, totaling two goals and four assists.
MORE SOCCER COVERAGE
The 2022 season didn’t go as planned for Penn State.