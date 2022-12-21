Penn State Mens Soccer vs. Rutgers

Penn State Mens Soccer plays Rutgers at Jeffery Field on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Penn State Loses 1 - 2.

 Jordan Thomas

Three Nittany Lions heard their names called in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft on Wednesday night.

In back-to-back picks during the second round, Jalen Watson and Liam Butts were selected by Toronto F.C. and the San Jose Earthquakes, respectively.

Watson, a defender, started and played all 16 matches this past season for the blue and white. His performance for the Nittany Lions earned him Big Ten All-Tournament honors.

Butts, a second-team All-Big Ten honoree as a forward, was tied for the team lead in goals with nine. Five of those scores were game-winners, the most in the conference.

Andrew Privett, a midfielder for Penn State was picked 69th overall by Charlotte F.C.

Privett started 11 games at midfield for the Nittany Lions in 2022, totaling two goals and four assists.

