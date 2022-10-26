Penn State had trouble keeping up with Rutgers speed and aggression Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field.

The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the game in the 26th minute, easily scoring against Nittany Lion senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes. Rutgers scored again in the first half, gaining a two-tally lead against the blue and white in the 40th minute.

The Scarlet Knights kept their composure throughout the entire match against the Nittany Lions. Although Penn State created a lot of opportunities on offense, and even had a few fast breaks, nothing came of the plays.

“Obviously goal scoring is the hardest part of our sport,” coach Jeff Cook said. “I think we could have scored three or four goals and been much happier than we got right now with the outcome of the game.”

Redshirt freshman midfielder Van Danielson and senior forward Liam Butts led fast break opportunities during the first half but could not find the back of the net, as Rutgers goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton saved the shots.

The Nittany Lions were unable to score a goal during the first half of the match because Rutgers put so much pressure on them whenever they had possession.

On the flip side, Rutgers totaled seven shots against the blue and white in just the first half, with five of them coming on goal.

During the first few minutes of the second half redshirt freshman midfielder Ben Liscum catapulted a fast break for Penn State, taking a shot that ended up right at Dalton.

The Nittany Lions started to get more and more frustrated and aggressive during the start of the second half, as both Butts and senior defender Jalen Watson received a yellow card right after each other.

The referees threw out the yellow cards a few times throughout the match, with the blue and white receiving three by the point the full-time whistle was blown, with senior defender Alex Stevenson also picking one up in the second 45 minutes. Furthering that aggression, junior defenseman Femi Awodesu received a red card with around 13 minutes remaining in the match.

During the second frame, Penn State brought the energy and junior midfielder Peter Mangione was finally able to score with 25 minutes left of the match. However, it could not manage to score again to tie up the match.

“I think we continued to progress, and that’s a very difficult thing to do because the space opens up and you have to do so much more running,” Cook said.

Cook added how he thought his squad played as well as it could while being a man down during the second half after Awodesu was booted from the game.

Penn State has only one match left against Michigan on Sunday before it heads into the Big Ten Tournament, where it was champions last season. With no chance the Nittany Lions repeat as title winners for the regular season, they’ll have some serious work to do if they want to take home the tournament crown.

Despite carrying expectations from last year, those have likely been significantly lowered after an up-and-down season that has the blue and white sixth in the conference standings following its most recent loss.

With a potential rematch with Rutgers, who sits with the third-best record in the conference currently, in the cards, Cook understood the importance of moving up the standings with the campaign dwindling down.

“When you compete like this, we’re deep in the season and points are so valuable,” Cook said.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE