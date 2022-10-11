Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Akron

Penn State forward Liam Butts (7) celebrates after scoring a goal during Penn State's matchup against Akron at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Zips 1-0.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State forward Liam Butts was recognized for standout past week Tuesday.

Butts was picked as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, after notching a pair of goals just minutes apart in the Nittany Lions' dominant 4-1 victory over Northwestern.

The senior forward is second on the team with five goals and 12 total points on the season.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is tied for third in the Big Ten in goals and leads the conference with three game-winning scores.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags