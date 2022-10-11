Penn State forward Liam Butts was recognized for standout past week Tuesday.

Butts was picked as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, after notching a pair of goals just minutes apart in the Nittany Lions' dominant 4-1 victory over Northwestern.

Another award for Liam Butts 🔵 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week🔵@B1GSoccer pic.twitter.com/OP2tI5CmqC — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) October 11, 2022

The senior forward is second on the team with five goals and 12 total points on the season.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is tied for third in the Big Ten in goals and leads the conference with three game-winning scores.

