Penn State jumped into the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches poll rankings for the first time since the preseason.

This comes after a successful week for the Nittany Lions. The team tied No. 9 Maryland on Sept. 20 and beat No. 15 Akron on Sept. 25.

The team is now 4-2-2 overall and 1-0-1 in conference play.

The Nittany Lions will have two road games this upcoming week where they will face off against Villanova on Sept. 28 and Northwestern on Oct. 2.

Penn State earned a hard-fought victory over No. 15 Akron on Sunday by a final score of 1-0.