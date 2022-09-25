Penn State returned home Sunday looking to pick up a major victory against another ranked opponent.

The Nittany Lions took down No. 15 Akron 1-0, despite a weather delay that kept both teams in the locker rooms for over an hour.

Coming off of a tough second half performance from the offense against Maryland, the blue and white looked to put together an effective attack for the entire 90 minutes against the fourth-best scoring offense in the nation.

Coming off a match in which senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes faced 19 shots, including 10 on net, the Nittany Lion defense had its hands full once again.

Going up against a ranked opponent in back to back matches made it even more important for the offense to put together a balanced attack for more than just one half of play.

It took the battle tested Nittany Lions some time to get going against the Zips, with their first shot not coming until the 24th minute.

While Akron had Penn State’s defense on its heels most of the first half, the offense began to wake up as the first half winded down. Close goal scoring opportunities came on great through balls from junior defender Tyger Evans, including a perfectly placed ball into the box to redshirt freshman Ben Liscum that just missed the net.

The Nittany Lion offense continued to put the pressure on as the first half wound down, finally getting on the board with just over one minute remaining in the frame thanks to a goal from Liam Butts.

“For me that’s probably our best game in terms of possession and attacking,” coach Jeff Cook said. “I thought we created quality chances throughout the match.”

The blue and white offense out-shot Akron 7-2 in the first half, a flip from the past few games. The question that loomed, though, was if the squad could maintain it in the second half.

As a potential weather delay loomed with lightning spotted 15 miles away from Jeffrey Field, the second half began with a fast break from Evans.

Although a defensemen, Evans was all over the field in this match, leading many of Penn State’s breaks while earning an assist on the first goal after a match of great passes.

A weather delay hit in the 54th minute of the match, putting a screeching halt to the Nittany Lions’ attack.

After over a 90-plus minute delay, the two teams took the field and resumed the match with 36 minutes of play to go.

The weather delay would make for an interesting rest of the way as; the blue and white had to find a way to continue its momentum after sitting in the locker room for an extended period of time.

“Coming back from the weather suspension,” Cook said. “I thought we were very close to scoring a second goal, maybe even a third.”

The offensive unit came back alive after taking a few minutes to adjust after the delay, showing it has made improvements in terms of consistency.

With the Nittany Lion defense showing improvement each game, the offense must do what it can to keep it out of the defensive end and continue to attack teams like it's capable of.

As the defense tried to fend off the Akron attack, the blue and white offense did its best to keep on the attack, coming up with more chances as they looked to put the match out of reach.

With just over a month remaining in the regular season, the Nittany Lions will look to confirm who they are as a team this year.

Outplaying one of the nation's best offenses could be just the spark the blue and white is looking for as defending its Big Ten titles won’t be easy.

“I think it's one game at a time, to borrow coach James Franklin’s phrase, we are in a stretch having three games in eight days,” Cook said. “It’s about really being in the moment.”

