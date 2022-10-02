Northwestern made Penn State fight for a point in Sunday’s match.

The Nittany Lions and Wildcats worked to a 2-2 draw in a Big Ten matchup in Evanston, Illinois.

The Wildcats started off strong, taking the first shot of the game just five minutes in, but senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes was able to make the early save. Northwestern created another opportunity in front of the net 10 minutes after its first attempt, but Shakes was there to save it once again.

Senior forward Liam Butts took Penn State’s first shot but ended up missing. However, just a few minutes later the blue and white was able to capitalize and score the first goal of the game.

Redshirt freshman Ben Liscum scored the tally, the first of his career, and was assisted by co-captain Seth Kuhn. Liscum has stepped up the past few games and has helped create a lot of opportunities on offense.

Penn State barely had time to celebrate the goal, though, with Northwestern tying up the match under four minutes after.

Butts was the only player on the field who took shots against the Wildcat’s goalkeeper beside Liscum’s goal during the first half. He totaled three shots in the frame but just couldn’t find the back of the net.

With junior Peter Mangione failing to make a large impact and senior Andrew Privett still recovering from injury, Penn State struggled to put much together offensively outside of the tally and Butts’ play.

Privett made his first appearance back on the field in the 63rd minute after being out for the past few matches. His presence amped up the Nittany Lions and helped them find a rhythm.

In the second half, things shifted early for Mangione, who scored early in the frame. But the Wildcats tied it up, once again in under four minutes.

Outside of Mangione, a few others stepped up for the Nittany Lions in the second half. Defender Olu Ogunwale and Kuhn had good chances but missed the net.

The rest of the frame was back and forth, with both teams kept creating opportunity after opportunity, but neither squad could manage to score and take the lead.

The second half was just as aggressive and the Wildcats totaled 11 fouls against the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions kept their composure and had only one foul against Northwestern, however. With Privett and Butts back from injury, coach Jeff Cook doesn’t need any more players getting injured down the stretch.

Penn State now has some time to recover before its next match against Michigan State at Jeffrey Field on Friday.

