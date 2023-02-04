Penn State was all offense in its season opener.

The Nittany Lions stormed past Lafayette 21-11 from Holuba Hall. Getting back to a winning culture — which was lacking during a disappointing 3-11 2022 season — is something that coach Jeff Tambroni is focusing on this season.

“It’s trying to build a winning culture. Winning in any fashion is important to our program,” Tambroni said.

The winning started right away, as with 14:47 left to play in the first quarter, Matt Traynor scored the first goal of the season for the blue and white. One minute later, Penn State extended the lead with another goal.

Penn State continued to dominate possession in the first quarter through the first five minutes. Lafayette was held without a shot on goal until the 7-minute mark of the first quarter. Despite dominating the opening minutes, the Nittany Lions took a big loss as sophomore defenseman Kevin Parnham ran out with an injury.

Penn State’s defense came up with big blocks in the first quarter but at the 3:52 mark of the first quarter, the Leopards scored their first goal of the year to lower their deficit to 5-1. They would score their second goal 40 seconds later to cut the lead. At the end of the first, Penn State led 6-2 over the Leopards.

Matt Traynor continued his strong day with a man-up goal at the beginning of the second quarter, and Penn State scored again just six seconds after. The Nittany Lions offense looked to be in full control throughout the first half.

With 7:56 left to play the Traynor brothers would put up some points. Matt scored his fourth goal of the day off of an assist from his brother, Jack.

Lafayette continued to make a push for a comeback. They started to become real aggressive late in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to only four.

Penn State’s offense didn’t allow that comeback effort for too long, as it scored two more goals to widen the lead to 12-6 after the first half.

To start the second half, the two teams traded off goals but Penn State's offense would continue to dominate possession. The Nittany Lions extended their lead to nine over Lafayette.

Matt Traynor continued his strong day in the third quarter with his fifth goal of the game. Traynor had a monster performance, but he described it more as a team game.

“My teammates definitely were the ones that made me successful in this game,” Traynor said.

Confidence is a word that has surrounded Matt’s name. Several members of the team said the sophomore is playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Tambroni said, “he has been extremely consistent throughout preseason and he’s playing with a ton of confidence.”

It was all offense from Penn State through the third as it led the Leopards 16-8 heading into the fourth.

The Nittany Lions had another strong start to the quarter as they kicked off the final quarter of play with a goal from Chris Jordan.

Penn State's defense turned a turnover into a goal as Ryan O’Connor picked up the ground ball and would make the lead double digits with 12:16 left in the fourth quarter.

Graduate student TJ Malone did a slick behind the back and over the shoulder move to score Penn State’s 19th goal of the game.

Penn State would switch goalies after Jack Fracyon stood tall through three and a half quarters. Aleric Fyock would take over with 8:42 left in the game.

The offense for the blue and white continued to dominate the game as it put up over 20 goals in Saturday’s matchup.

The blue and white would go on to get a victory with a final score of 21-11 over the Leopards.

