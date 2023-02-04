Penn State took it to Lafayette today in its dominant 21-11 victory at Holuba Hall.

Sophomore midfielder Matt Traynor tallied five goals for the blue and white in Saturday’s game.

“It was just good to get out here,” Traynor said. “My teammates definitely were the ones who made me successful today.”

“Matt’s been consistent through the preseason and he is playing with a ton of confidence,” coach Jeff Tambroni said.

St. Lawrence transfer Chris Jordan showed up big for the Nittany Lions, scoring a goal and an assist in the first half of his debut.

When asked about his new teammate, Traynor said, “He’s probably 6’4”, but looks 6'8” in pads and cleats — just a big body. It definitely collapses the defense a lot and gives more opportunities to guys.”

“He gives us a really good presence as a dodger, as a feeder, as a shooter. I think he’s going to take a lot of pressure off TJ [Malone] as he’s continuing to kind of work back into his game,” Tambroni said.

Malone made his return to action Saturday after missing the entirety of last season due to injury. The graduate student scored twice, including a slick no-look, over the shoulder shot that beat Leopards netminder Joe Doherty.

“I think he’s still dusting off some rust right now,” Tambroni said. “Knowing what he has gone through and showing the resilience that he has shown to get back to this spot and to play at the level he’s playing at right now is an inspiration.”

Penn State saw impact from all over the field on Saturday, including faceoff specialist Hudson Bohn, who Tambroni said was “terrific.” And terrific he was, winning 14 of 19 faceoffs in just the first half of play.

Getting back into the win column was something that Penn State had hoped to do in Saturday’s game after a disappointing season last year.

“Winning in any fashion is important to our program,” Tambroni said. Through just one game, the Nittany Lions are only two wins away from matching their 2022 win total.

Early in the game, Kevin Parnham was sidelined with what appeared to be an arm injury. He didn’t return to the game after this, and as a result, six goals were conceded in the second quarter while the Nittany Lions were trying to adjust to play without Parnham.

“He is a terrific defenseman,” Tambroni said. “He’s one of our most talented players.”

The defensive side of the field eventually rebounded nicely and shut down the Leopards, who were trying to claw their way back into the game after going down 5-0 early on.

“It was nice to see a couple of young guys step up in [Parham’s] absence today,” Tambroni said.

Penn State’s offense came out flying to begin the game, scoring five goals in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

“I was excited,” Tambroni said. “Holuba is a little challenging for the goalies.”

Tambroni seemed pleased that the goals being scored by the blue and white came in a wide variety. Penn State had goals scored from a number of players on the roster including Jordan, Jeb Brenfleck, Malone and more in its 21-goal showing.

“So excited that so many people were involved today, and that the scoring wasn’t just transition or just man-up, or just six on six. It was a combination of a number of things from a number of different people,” Tambroni said.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Villanova next Sunday to take on the Wildcats. They will look to continue their winning ways as they travel to eastern Pennsylvania.

