One day after announcing its five matchups on national television, Penn State announced five game day promotions for the 2023 season.

The blue and white are set to kick off its promotions at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18 against familiar foe Stony Brook for the Youth Camper Reunion Game.

Our promo schedule is out! Be sure to come out to one or all of the rest of our home games this season! #WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/TynWoUp7GR — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) February 7, 2023

March 3 will feature a combined promotional game as the Nittany Lions will celebrate faculty and staff appreciation with military appreciation when Penn State takes on Penn.

The first Big Ten promotion will take place on April. 2 when the Nittany Lions take on Ohio State in the annual Creators Cup Game. In that same game, Penn State is celebrating Alumni Day and Youth Lacrosse Day, combining the past and future of Penn State lacrosse.

As the season rages on, so do the promotions, as another conference contest with Johns Hopkins will feature the student tailgate and a celebration of the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation.

Rounding out the promotional schedule is the final home game of the season for senior day and the Friendship Cup game against Rutgers. The matchup with the Scarlet Knights is also the Wear White game where fans are asked to wear their best white Penn State apparel.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE