Penn State picked up a new FOGO on Monday.

Class of 2024 FOGO Reid Gills announced on Instagram his commitment to join the blue and white.

The 6-foot-2 face-off man impressed in the MIAA and is ranked No. 32 in the class of 2024 recruiting class by Inside Lacrosse.

Currently playing with Crab’s Lacrosse Club, Gills also suits up for Severn School in Severn Park, Maryland.

