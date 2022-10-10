Penn State picked up a new FOGO on Monday.

Class of 2024 FOGO Reid Gills announced on Instagram his commitment to join the blue and white.

IL's No. 32 junior Reid Gills '24, F/O, Severn (Md.) / @Crabslacrosse has committed to @PennStateMLAX. Armed with an athletic 6'2 frame, excellent hand speed and strong technique, Gills was the most dominant face-off man in the MIAA as a sophomore. https://t.co/6Tz9fWpTaj pic.twitter.com/CJaKSkdkKv — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) October 10, 2022

The 6-foot-2 face-off man impressed in the MIAA and is ranked No. 32 in the class of 2024 recruiting class by Inside Lacrosse.

Currently playing with Crab’s Lacrosse Club, Gills also suits up for Severn School in Severn Park, Maryland.

