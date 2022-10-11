Penn State men’s hockey vs. Minnesota, Kirwan

Penn State men’s hockey forward Ryan Kirwan brings the puck up the ice in their game against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Pegula Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State lost the game 6-4.

 Ryan Bowman

Three stars for three goals.

Penn State forward Ryan Kirwan was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Monday after a dominating five point weekend against Canisius.

Kirwan netted his first goal of the season in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Griffins while also adding an assist in the contest.

The sophomore's best performance of the series came in Saturday's 7-5 victory as he added two more goals and another assist to pick up the series sweep.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags