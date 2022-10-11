Three stars for three goals.
Penn State forward Ryan Kirwan was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Monday after a dominating five point weekend against Canisius.
Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:⭐️ @GopherHockey's Jimmy Snuggerud, F⭐️⭐️ @OhioStateMHKY's Stephen Halliday, F⭐️⭐️⭐️ @PennStateMHKY's Ryan Kirwan, FMore on their accomplishments: https://t.co/61ktc1mgvh pic.twitter.com/tRC4f9jr87— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) October 11, 2022
Kirwan netted his first goal of the season in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Griffins while also adding an assist in the contest.
The sophomore's best performance of the series came in Saturday's 7-5 victory as he added two more goals and another assist to pick up the series sweep.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
All it took was one week for Penn State to get national recognition.