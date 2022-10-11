Three stars for three goals.

Penn State forward Ryan Kirwan was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Monday after a dominating five point weekend against Canisius.

Kirwan netted his first goal of the season in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Griffins while also adding an assist in the contest.

The sophomore's best performance of the series came in Saturday's 7-5 victory as he added two more goals and another assist to pick up the series sweep.

