Despite Penn State’s loss to Notre Game in Game 1 of their series at Pegula Ice Arena, one thing remained unchanged: the support and energy of the Roar Zone.

Although Penn State is one of the younger college hockey programs, its men’s hockey team has had a consistent support system since its first season as an NCAA team back in 2012. The Roar Zone has caught the attention of not only the team, but also of Guy Gadowsky.

“This is a really great hockey program and so much of that or a lot of that is credit to this great community and the students that just make it an amazing atmosphere and positive,” Gadowsky said.

Student support in the Roar Zone consists of fans from all over the globe: California to Maine, China, India and of course the Pennsylvania natives.

Alex Krist said he would consider himself “an avid fan” and that he is a Pegula regular.

“The Michigan three [goal comeback], that’s been my favorite memory”, Krist (first year-civil engineering) said.

Alex Rauber also said that the three-goal comeback against Michigan was his favorite memory so far.

“Even though we lost, it’s still fun,” Rauber (first year-DUS) said.

Multiple Roar Zone members agreed that taking down the No. 1 ranked team in Game 1 was a season high, and that beating Minnesota when it was ranked No. 1 was something that the program should be proud of.

Fans like sophomore Chris Viggiano (kinesiology) said that teams come to Pegula “not knowing what’s going to hit them.”

“I mean, they come in here thinking they’re going to beat us,” Viggiano said.

Other fans like Penn State men’s hockey freshman fan trio Abby Fusaro (criminology), Roxanne Kondo (communications) and Riley Lingle (DUS) all said that the teddy bear toss was their favorite Penn State hockey memory this year.

They also are Ture Linden fans.

The Roar Zone also shared a universal love for the uniforms that were worn for the Wear White Game.

“I think they’re pretty cool. I think that they match the towel,” Krist said.

Krist is a fan of Kevin Wall, and said a Kevin Wall hat trick would make his night.

Nick Massari said that Paul DeNaples was the perfect man to model the sweaters.

“Paul DeNaples looks fine in those jerseys. Are you kidding me? There’s no way we lose,” Massari (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

Massari also gives the “best celly” title to Ben Schoen.

“Ben’s gross at hockey, he’s nasty, so good,” Massari said.

Tyler Hughes agreed that the jerseys “look cool.”

“It’s almost like they’re trying to do retro. You know a lot of teams have these cool retro uniforms, we don’t have that because our program is relatively newer,” said Hughes (sophomore-meteorology). “I think it’s a good twist on it”.

Just a couple bleacher seats over, Nicholas Ritter also found the retro take a 10 out of 10.

“I think they’re representative of Penn State and I love how we’re doing something new for the Wear White Game,” Ritter (senior-recreation park and tourism management) said.

Head of the Roar Zone, graduate student Troy LaPolice showed appreciation for the involvement of the community, players and mission behind the Wear White jerseys.

“It’s really great that we can do something special for White Out,” LaPolice (PhD-bioinformatics and genomics) said. “It’s a special game and even the players on the ice are getting involved. I think it’s pretty cool”.

LaPolice said that the turnout for the game was one of the best he’s seen in his time here.

“In the first one minute of our lineup we handed out 82 places in line,” LaPolice said. “It’s pretty awesome”.

LaPolice and other members of the Roar Zone see themselves as a member of the team, and that by giving it their all, they can help the guys on the ice do the same.

“We know the guys on the ice are gonna [give it their all,] so we have to do the same and just help get them going,” LaPolice said.

Ritter agreed with LaPolice that the Roar Zone is essentially part of the roster.

“It’s essentially an extra guy, it’s like a sixth man out there that’s playing,” Ritter said. “We’re a one or two goal difference easily”.

Ritter also wanted to let the world know that Kevin Wall has the best celly.

Michael DiFurio (junior-marketing) described the Roar Zone as “an electric atmosphere.”

Difurio never got the chance to enjoy a Gadowsky-handled pizza but appreciates that he gets to know the fans.

“It’s absolutely awesome that he gets to know the fans, get to know the students who support the team day in and day out,” said Difurio.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Lack of Notre Dame neutral zone play favors Penn State men’s hockey in win The second game of the series between Penn State and Notre Dame started out the complete opp…