Penn State’s Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were named two of the three Big Ten Stars of the Week.

The blue and white swept RIT last week, maintaining its perfect nonconference record of 12-0.

Junior goalie Liam Souliere currently posts a .923 save percentage, having his best season so far as a Nittany Lion.

Senior forward Kevin Wall leads the squad in points this season. Wall has collected 11 goals and nine assists so far this season.

