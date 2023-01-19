A pair of Penn Staters were nominated for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Thursday, which is presented to the nation's top collegiate hockey player.

Blue and white veterans Kevin Wall and Liam Souliere were among the field of 80+ players from around Division I hockey to be recognized for the prestigious honor after powering the Nittany Lions to No. 6 in the country.

Congrats to our two @HobeyBakerAward nominees, senior @kevinwall24 and junior @SouliereLiam!!Fan voting is open now through March 5!! Fans are encouraged to vote once per day for their favorite player!!#WeAre #HockeyValleyRead ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/auYfjXmEuK — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 19, 2023

Helping Penn State to a 17-6-1 record thus far, Wall has led the charge in goals and points for much of the year, pacing the team with 12 goals with 21 points.

While the senior forward has powered the blue and white offense game after game, Souliere has been stout between the pipes for the Nittany Lions in 22 starts, posting a .921 save percentage while allowing just 2.22 goals per game on average.

Fans can vote once a day for their favorite candidate until midnight on March 26, before the three finalists will be announced and ultimately the winner of the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Wall and Souliere will have the opportunity to add to their already loaded resumes when Penn State hosts Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE