The Big Ten released its television schedule on Friday, with four Penn State games to air on Big Ten Network.

The Nittany Lions will face Michigan twice on the network, a home matchup Jan. 14 and a road game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jan. 28.

Here's something to add into your calendars...5️⃣7️⃣ #B1GHockey games to be televised, featuring all seven Big Ten hockey programs https://t.co/AadkU1m0uT pic.twitter.com/M6evN93HQG — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) October 14, 2022

On Feb. 14, the blue and white will travel to take on Ohio State on Big Ten Network.

The final regular season appearance for Penn State will be Feb. 17 at home against Minnesota.

