Penn State Mens Hockey vs. MercyHurst

Penn State Mens Hockey celebrates a goal againt Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Penn State Wins 6 - 3.

The Big Ten released its television schedule on Friday, with four Penn State games to air on Big Ten Network.

The Nittany Lions will face Michigan twice on the network, a home matchup Jan. 14 and a road game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jan. 28.

On Feb. 14, the blue and white will travel to take on Ohio State on Big Ten Network.

The final regular season appearance for Penn State will be Feb. 17 at home against Minnesota.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags