Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan State huddle

The Penn State Men's Hockey team huddles before its game against Michigan State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State earned another commitment on Tuesday, as forward Egor Barabanov announced his intentions to play collegiate hockey in Happy Valley.

The 16-year-old Anaheim, California, native currently plays for the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Though he hasn’t posted any points yet for the Stampede, Barabanov showed what he can do during the 2021-22 season at Ridge High School, where he posted 38 points in the season.

The lefty wing will look to continue his development, hoping to one day provide an offensive spark for the Nittany Lions.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags