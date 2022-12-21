Penn State earned another commitment on Tuesday, as forward Egor Barabanov announced his intentions to play collegiate hockey in Happy Valley.

The 16-year-old Anaheim, California, native currently plays for the Sioux Falls Stampede.

I am very proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Penn State University! I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way.#Weare pic.twitter.com/tFAHzvmDZ0 — Egor Barabanov (@Egorbaraban9) December 21, 2022

Though he hasn’t posted any points yet for the Stampede, Barabanov showed what he can do during the 2021-22 season at Ridge High School, where he posted 38 points in the season.

The lefty wing will look to continue his development, hoping to one day provide an offensive spark for the Nittany Lions.

