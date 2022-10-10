All it took was one week for Penn State to get national recognition.

The blue and white were ranked No. 20 in the USCHO’s poll after a 2-0 start to the season.

The Nittany Lions defeated Canisius in back-to-back contests last weekend, totaling 12 goals across the pair of games.

The poll also saw three Big Ten teams in Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio State slated ahead of Guy Gadowsky's squad.

Penn State will look to rise up the rankings when it faces Mercyhurst on Thursday and Friday.

