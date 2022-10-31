Penn State continued its upward trend in the USCHO poll once again this week, on the heels of a pair of road wins against conference rival Wisconsin last time out.

Moving up three spot to No. 13 in the rankings, the blue and white's road only gets tougher ahead.

Penn State faces its toughest opponent yet this weekend, taking on defending Big Ten champs No. 1 Michigan.

After a strong 8-0 start, success against the Wolverines could skyrocket Penn State even further up the rankings.

