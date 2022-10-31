Penn State continued its upward trend in the USCHO poll once again this week, on the heels of a pair of road wins against conference rival Wisconsin last time out.
Moving up three spot to No. 13 in the rankings, the blue and white's road only gets tougher ahead.
Continuing the trend! 📈#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/7Vi478v3Rz— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) October 31, 2022
Penn State faces its toughest opponent yet this weekend, taking on defending Big Ten champs No. 1 Michigan.
After a strong 8-0 start, success against the Wolverines could skyrocket Penn State even further up the rankings.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
No. 16 Penn State men's hockey shuts out unranked Wisconsin, gathers 1st Big Ten series sweep on road
Penn State continued rewriting its own record book Saturday when it once again faced off aga…