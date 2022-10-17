After another standout weekend, Penn State climbed higher in the USCHO poll. After coming in at No. 20 last week, the Nittany Lions now stand at No. 18.

Penn State is averaging 5.5 goals per game this season, and if this offense continues, the team will have ample opportunity to keep rising.

With Big Ten play only a week away, the stage will soon become bigger for the blue and white.

Victories against conference rivals will go a long way towards Penn State’s postseason dream.

