Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan State, Ashton Calder (26) and Liam Souliere (31)

Forward Ashton Carter (26) and Goalie Liam Souliere (31) take up athletic positions at Penn State's Men's Ice Hockey game against Michigan State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State has once again moved up the USCHO poll following a pair of wins over Alaska Fairbanks.

After being ranked seventh a week earlier, the Nittany Lions parlayed their sweep of the Nanooks into the No. 6 ranking in the nation.

Additionally, Penn State also received four first place votes from the media.

If Penn State is to keep climbing, they’ll have to dispatch of another ranked team, No. 17 Ohio State, this weekend. The blue and white will play host to the Buckeyes this Friday and Saturday.

