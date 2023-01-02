Penn State’s ranking stayed stagnant in the latest USCHO coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions remain entrenched as the No. 5 team in the country following last weekend’s sweep of RIT.

This sweep was the first time the blue and white had gone 2-0 against a ranked opponent all season, as RIT had previously been No. 20 before running into Guy Gadowsky’s team.

Penn State will look to duplicate this success during an upcoming pair of road battles with No. 14 Michigan State.

