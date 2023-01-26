If spending a few hours a day at Pegula Ice Arena wasn’t enough time for Penn State to build team camaraderie, how does living off campus together sound?

For many of the Nittany Lions, they live with each other in Happy Valley, from the first time they step foot on campus all the way up until their final minutes in a blue-and-white uniform.

Guy Gadowsky called it “one of the really cool things about college hockey” when players live with each other throughout the area after the mandated first-year, on-campus housing standard.

“You go through the ups and downs together and get better and grow, not only as a student, but as an athlete and as a person,” Gadowsky said. “Those are bonds that last a lifetime — they absolutely last a lifetime.”

Sophomore defenseman Simon Mack is just beginning his off-campus housing journey after living in the dorms his freshman season. Now with the opportunity to live elsewhere, Mack decided to shack up with a trio of fellow blue and white skaters.

Junior forward Tyler Paquette and sophomore forwards Danny Dzhaniyev and Carson Dyck — Mack’s freshman-year roommate — moved off campus in the borough of State College, and Mack said it’s been nothing but “awesome” from the start.

“We spend so much time together,” Mack said. “Cooking with each other, watching TV and playing video games. We’ve grown really close because of that.”

Paquette has always lived with a group of his “best friends” since joining the Nittany Lions. Although he just started living with Mack, Dzhaniyev and Dyck this past summer, Paquette has grown especially close with his roommates as displayed on the ice.

The trio of Mack, Dzhaniyev and Paquette “create memories” often off of the ice, but when it comes time to play, they rely on the camaraderie built at home.

“It makes you care about the guys that much more when you live with them,” Paquette said. “You care about their well-being and how they do on and off the ice. I definitely enjoy it.”

Junior goaltender Liam Souliere lives with another set of blue and white skaters in off-campus housing, rooming with a pair of fellow juniors in forward Chase McLane and defenseman Christian Berger.

Though there may be debates on what to put on the TV sometimes, the trio likes to binge-watch shows in their time off, especially “Yellowstone.”

“We’re guys from completely different backgrounds,” Souliere said. “We’ll be on the couch watching his hunting videos, and I’ll just be learning about the stuff that he cares about. It’s just a judge-free zone; it’s been great, and I’m just really happy to be with those guys.”

With the inevitable ups and downs of a season, the Nittany Lions’ goaltender said one of the best reasons for living with one another is the ability to always have someone there to rely on who’s going through the same problems.

“The biggest advantage is being able to talk to each other when things aren’t going our way,” Souliere said. “When you have guys that are your best friends and you can just open up and they won’t be judging you, that’s the best feeling ever.”

The camaraderie built off of the ice has transitioned to the ice, producing one of the best seasons in program history, as the blue and white sits No. 6 in the USCHO rankings and No. 3 in the PairWise.

For Gadowsky, it’s as clear as day why the Nittany Lions are having so much fun with all of the success.

“Penn State does it better than anybody else,” Gadowsky said. “It makes them better people, and it’s the true relationships that last a lifetime.”

