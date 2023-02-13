Penn State, despite not playing, has moved up in this week's USCHO poll.

The Nittany Lions have swapped places with Ohio State after splitting a series in Columbus two weeks ago.

The blue and white will have a tough home stand this weekend as No. 1 Minnesota will travel to Happy Valley.

Penn State and the Golden Gophers will be facing off for their second and final series of the season as Penn State will look to climb further in the national rankings.

