After a successful season-opening 5-2 victory over Canisius a day earlier, Penn State looked to defeat the Golden Griffins once again when the two teams faced off on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions were victorious once again, walking away with a 7-5 victory despite the absence of starting goalie Liam Souliere.

Instead, freshman Noah Grannan was given starting netminder duties by Guy Gadowsky in this contest, and he put forth a spotty, though effective, performance in his debut.

After the game, it was revealed by Gadowsky that Souliere had been a game-time decision due to injury, hence why Grannan received the start.

When it came to Grannan’s reaction to getting the nod, Gadowsky said he thought Grannan took it in stride.

“He seemed to be pretty calm about it,” Gadowsky said. “It was actually Liam — I believe — who told him, because Liam made the decision [to sit].”

Granan’s first period of action saw him face just five shots across 20 minutes. The Nittany Lion freshman did allow a goal during this early span, but Penn State’s defense did a good job limiting the shots he faced.

During the second period Grannan faced a lot more pressure, with 14 shots on goal coming his way. One section of the period that was particularly difficult was during a five minute major tacked onto Penn State which gave Canisius an ample power play opportunity.

Grannan allowed a second goal during a brief 5-on-3 spell, but once the action was 5-on-4, he held the net down for over four minutes despite the Golden Griffins putting the pressure on him.

When addressing how Grannan held up during this frame, sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan had only good things to say.

“I thought he played super well, killed that 5-on-3 for us,” Kirwan said. “That was a big momentum switch in the game… he kept us in it and really saved us there.”

Despite what the final score said, Grannan’s effort in this middle chunk of the contest set the tone for the eventual win.

By the time the third rolled around, Penn State’s offense was simply out-pacing the Golden Griffins, with Grannan backing them up in a big way.

Gadowsky offered his own thoughts on Grannan’s production in the second period, similarly noting the high shot total the goalie faced.

“I thought he handled himself really well,” Gadowsky said. “He saw a lot of rubber, he was frantic… he made some really big saves.”

During the third period, Penn State’s Kevin Wall scored at the 14:22 mark to give his squad a 6-2 lead.

However, Canisius sophomore Alton McDermott scored 30 seconds later to hand Grannan his third goal allowed on the night.

Grannan saved a few more shots over the majority of the rest of the final frame, but also let up two more scores within the final three minutes of the contest.

He finished his debut allowing 5 goals on 33 shot attempts, allocating a poor .848 save percentage.

Yet, despite this less-than-stellar finish, Grannan’s aforementioned second period effort played a big part in Penn State’s ability to win the game.

“I gotta give it to Grannan, because he had no idea he was playing,” Gadowsky said. “For a guy who hasn’t played the college game before, I thought he handled himself pretty well.”

Grannan’s victory marks only the second win for a freshman goalie at Penn State in the last six seasons.

While it’s not entirely clear when Souliere will return for the blue and white in net, it seems Gadowsky is comfortable enough with the squad’s backup to not rush his starter back.

“Anytime a freshman comes in and plays his first game of college hockey, it’s special,” Gadowsky said. “Especially because of the situation he was put in… I think he played extremely well.”

