Penn State Men's Hockey vs Canisius

Forward Ben Schoen (12) races to the puck during the Penn State men’s hockey game against Canisius on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 7-5.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State will be without one of its forwards for the rest of the year.

Sophomore forward Ben Schoen is out for the season after injuring his ankle in Game 1 of the blue and white’s last series against Michigan, Guy Gadowsky announced Tuesday.

Schoen scored 15 points in 24 games before leaving the Nittany Lions’ Friday night contest against the Wolverines, a 7-3 blowout loss.

With Schoen, a lineup mainstay, out of the picture for the year, Penn State will turn to sophomores Carson Dyck and Dylan Lugris to help fill his role.

