Penn State will be without one of its forwards for the rest of the year.
Sophomore forward Ben Schoen is out for the season after injuring his ankle in Game 1 of the blue and white’s last series against Michigan, Guy Gadowsky announced Tuesday.
Schoen scored 15 points in 24 games before leaving the Nittany Lions’ Friday night contest against the Wolverines, a 7-3 blowout loss.
With Schoen, a lineup mainstay, out of the picture for the year, Penn State will turn to sophomores Carson Dyck and Dylan Lugris to help fill his role.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Luke Hughes’ takeover caused Penn State to a drop in the latest USCHO coaches poll.