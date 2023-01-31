Penn State will be without one of its forwards for the rest of the year.

Sophomore forward Ben Schoen is out for the season after injuring his ankle in Game 1 of the blue and white’s last series against Michigan, Guy Gadowsky announced Tuesday.

Schoen scored 15 points in 24 games before leaving the Nittany Lions’ Friday night contest against the Wolverines, a 7-3 blowout loss.

With Schoen, a lineup mainstay, out of the picture for the year, Penn State will turn to sophomores Carson Dyck and Dylan Lugris to help fill his role.

