Saturday’s forecast called for a heavy dose of raining Teddy Bears to put out the barnburner at Pegula Ice Arena.

Despite a comeback effort from Penn State, Ohio State prevailed to take the series finale 4-3 in the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.

A night after stellar goaltender play from each unit allowed a combined three goals in 60 minutes of play, both offenses came out firing, scoring five goals in the first period to start Game 2 of the series.

“I thought we played well in the first, and I thought we actually showed a lot of what we like to play like,” coach Guy Gadowsky said.

The Nittany Lions ignited the barnburner early on Saturday, scoring the opening goal of their matchup against Ohio State while short-handed.

Just under three minutes into the game, sophomore forward Ben Schoen set up senior forward Kevin Wall as he was screaming down the ice toward the Buckeyes net, dishing the puck to a wide-open Wall who sniped it over the glove of sophomore netminder Jakub Dobeš.

A handful of blue and white fans got a little too excited for the opening goal, raining Teddy Bears on the ice.

Ohio State answered the call almost immediately and never wavered, scoring a pair of goals to take a one-goal lead over the blue and white early in the first period.

After Buckeyes captain Jake Wise tied the game at one apiece, senior forward Jaedon Leslie slashed a bouncing puck past junior goaltender Liam Souliere from the top of the crease.

Approaching the midway point of the opening frame, both units received minor penalties on back-to-back possessions, with 4-on-4 hockey ensuing for just under two minutes.

During the session, junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. patiently glided around Dobeš’ net before dishing the puck to sophomore forward Danny Dzhaniyev who slashed the one-timer into a wide-open net.

The offensive onslaught continued, but not to the Nittany Lions’ liking, as Ohio State responded to Penn State’s second goal of the game just as it did to the first tally.

Senior forward Tate Singleton regained a one-goal lead for the Buckeyes ahead of the first period’s horn before they opened the second frame with another score against Souliere.

To celebrate the electric offensive display from both units, fans at Pegula Ice Arena tossed stuffed animals on the ice to benefit Penn State’s THON event.

Despite being outpaced in shots for much of the night, Ohio State found a way to get quality looks against a fast-paced blue and white unit that limited it to just 24 shots on goal on the night.

“They won a lot of battles. They did a lot of little things right,” blue and white captain Paul DeNaples said. “You got to play a really good hockey game, especially if you want to win two in a row.”

Early in the second period, junior forward Patrick Guzzo rushed down the ice, throwing the puck toward Souliere, but Penn State’s goalie wasn’t able to stop it as junior forward Joe Dunlap redirected the shot at the last second, scoring his fourth goal of the season.

The Nittany Lions kept the Buckeyes quiet for the rest of the period, trailing by two goals heading into the final 20 minutes of play, just enough room for the blue and white to mount an attempt at a comeback.

Senior forward Ture Linden snapped his eight-game scoreless streak with Penn State’s third tally of the night, cutting its deficit to one approaching the midway point of the period.

Dobeš couldn’t secure the loose puck, leading to a frenzy in front of the net that allowed Linden to wait for a wide-open shot into the Buckeyes net.

With just over a minute remaining in the game, Ohio State was called for a minor penalty, giving the Nittany Lions a 6-on-4 advantage for the final minute after pulling Souliere.

“I think we probably deserve to win this one better than last night,” Gadowsky said.

Despite a great effort at a comeback, four goals from the Buckeyes was one too many to overcome as the blue and white couldn’t generate a quality look on Dobeš, suffering another series-ending defeat.

Ahead of a three-week stretch where Penn State won’t play any games, it’ll look to take care of another tough conference opponent when it travels to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions will play a two-game series against the Fighting Irish with first puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

