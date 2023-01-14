Friday night’s loss to Michigan State was a uniquely disappointing outing for Penn State. It marked the first time all season the Nittany Lions had suffered a loss in a series opener, as the Spartans rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in overtime.

Looking for payback on Saturday, Penn State instead suffered a narrow 5-4 defeat, allowing the Spartans to become the first team to sweep the blue and white this season.

This game was a taxing effort on both sides, as the Big Ten opponents once again needed an overtime period, plus a shootout, to determine a winner.

The opening period saw both teams go back and forth most of the way, with Michigan State firing off 14 shots compared to the Nittany Lions’ eight.

The Spartans’ shot attempt advantage came after they generated ample pressure inside Penn State’s defensive zone. Michigan State’s strategy seemed to try and get up close and personal with Penn State junior goaltender Liam Souliere as much as possible.

Yet across the first period, Souliere stood pat in-net, dispelling all 14 pucks that came his way despite the uncomfortable circumstances.

On the other side of the action, Penn State was able to take a 1-0 lead after senior Kevin Wall caught a rebound off the post and slid the puck past Spartans’ goaltender Dylan St. Cyr.

This lead would hold for the blue and white until the middle frame, where ample offensive action occurred. By the end of the period, the two teams were tied 3-3.

Michigan State scored two power-play goals during this section, and the first of those came early in the period when graduate student Miroslav Mucha finally converted one of his team’s doorstep shot attempts.

Penn State also would soon benefit from a numbers advantage, as junior Tyler Paquette dropped in his sixth goal of the year to extend his team’s lead.

Not long after, sophomore Simon Mack tallied another score for Guy Gadowsky’s team thanks to some excellent puck movement from Ture Linden and Danny Dzhaniyev.

Following this impressive three-man rush, Michigan State punched back at the Nittany Lions. The Spartans secured the aforementioned second power-play goal after senior Jagger Joshua scored his first goal of the evening.

Joshua would only continue to heat up here, as he scored again by sneaking behind the net and tipping in a puck past Souliere.

This would knot the contest at three-a-piece heading into the final 20 minutes of action, and the back-and-forth play would only sustain itself from there.

Penn State took a 4-3 lead early in the final frame thanks to a Dzhaniyev goal that was assisted by graduate student Ashton Calder.

However, Jagger would immediately respond with a hat trick-earning score to once again tie the contest.

With the two Big Ten rivals having already gone to overtime on Friday night, a similar feeling was beginning to loom. The two squads seemed to have an answer for the other side’s every move.

As the end of regulation crept closer, the stalemate would continue further. When the buzzer sounded the game was still tied 4-4, and overtime was once again on the docket.

However, unlike on Friday night, the game wouldn’t conclude during the three on three section. Both teams continued to struggle to snap the scoring lull.

This led to the first shootout period of Penn State’s season, and it wouldn’t end well for the No. 5 team in the country.

Michigan State sailed three consecutive pucks past Souliere, while only Connor McMenamin would score for Penn State. This would grant the home team a game-winning fifth goal, allowing the Spartans to earn a hard-fought sweep over the Nittany Lions.

