In its first series of conference play, No. 16 Penn State looked to stay undefeated.

After falling behind early, the Nittany Lions took down Wisconsin 2-1 on the road.

Coming off a series sweep against St. Thomas Penn State faced the Badgers, who hoped to start a run after picking up their first two wins last week against now-No. 19 Minnesota Duluth.

After a game off, junior goalie Liam Souliere re-entered the starting lineup and looked to continue his 4-0 start to the campaign.

The Badgers got things going quickly in Period 1 with a goal from graduate forward Dominick Mersch — his first of the season. The lefty continued to get busy throughout the period, taking three of Wisconsin’s 11 shots.

The blue and white started off the game with a high-volume offensive attack, per usual, attempting 24 shots in the first frame

Despite this high volume of shots, though, the Nittany Lions were only able to get one to go, as a Kevin Wall redirect, off freshman defenseman Jarod Crespo’s shot, found twine.

The goal marked Wall’s fifth of the year, but the assist was the bigger story on the play — as it was the first point of the young forward’s career.

Period 2 turned out to be a success for Guy Gadowsky’s squad.

Just over three minutes left into the second period, the blue and white knocked down its second goal, with a tough shot down the goaline from junior forward Tyler Paquette— giving the Nittany Lions a two-goal advantage.

In the closing seconds of Period 2, the unit looked to extend its lead, but a great opportunity from senior forward Connor MacEachern was saved by Badger goalie Jared Moe.

Throughout the period, the cardinal and white attempted to tie the game back up, attempting 15 shots on goal in the period, with one being a breakaway from the team’s captain Mersch that was saved by Souliere.

These efforts, though, were hindered by an undisciplined period from the team. Wisconsin received four penalties, including two from Charlie Stramel for tripping and cross-checking. Despite this, the Badgers were able to kill eight minutes of penalties.

As Period 3 started to wind down, the Nittany Lions gave the Badgers life, with a MacEachern hooking penalty with 1:23 left in the game. Coach Tony Granato supported this advantage by clearing the net, giving the cardinal and white a 6-4 man advantage.

Despite this advantage, Penn State was able to hold off Wisconsin in a largely uneventful third frame, winning the first game of the series 2-1.

