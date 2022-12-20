Defenseman Cade Christenson announced his commitment to play hockey at Penn State on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Alberta, Canada, native is currently in the midst of his second season with the AJHL’s Sherwood Park Crusaders.

I’m honoured to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey and further my education at Penn State University. I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates. I’m honoured to be joining such an incredible program.#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/BymYGgRpOO — Cade Christenson (@CadeChristenso1) December 20, 2022

Christenson has found success so far this season, tallying 17 points in 25 contests.

After adding three freshman defenseman this season, Guy Gadowsky’s coaching staff now gains another young blue liner in the pipeline.

