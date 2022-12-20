Men's Hockey vs Ohio State - team

The Nittany Lions line up together for the playing of the national anthem before taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 2-1.

 Sienna Pinney

Defenseman Cade Christenson announced his commitment to play hockey at Penn State on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Alberta, Canada, native is currently in the midst of his second season with the AJHL’s Sherwood Park Crusaders.

Christenson has found success so far this season, tallying 17 points in 25 contests.

After adding three freshman defenseman this season, Guy Gadowsky’s coaching staff now gains another young blue liner in the pipeline.

