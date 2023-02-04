A night after not trailing in 60 minutes of play, Penn State never commanded a lead over Ohio State in the series finale.

The Nittany Lions suffered their 10th defeat of the season on Saturday, losing 4-2 in regulation against the scarlet and gray.

An unfamiliar trend continued for the blue and white into Game 2 of the series as the Buckeyes attack commanded the shot department to start the night.

Outpacing Penn State 13-8 in shots on goal through the opening 20 minutes of play, Ohio State took a one-goal lead late in the period off the stick of senior forward Jaedon Leslie.

After a lapse in the blue and white defensive zone, Leslie snuck the puck under junior netminder Liam Souliere’s arm for the opening score of the night.

A night after manning the backup position to freshman goaltender Noah Grannan, Souliere took the opportunity to refocus following a tough stretch against Michigan where he allowed nine goals in the two-game series.

Though he couldn’t help Penn State complete the sweep, Souliere sharpened his skills against an aggressive scarlet and gray squad.

Heading into the middle period down one goal, the blue and white kickstarted its offensive attack from the opening faceoff, eventually evening things up midway through the frame in Columbus, Ohio.

Penn State captain Paul DeNaples found senior forward Tyler Gratton sitting in front of the net for his sixth goal of the season, tapping the one-timer at the top of the crease on Ohio State netminder Jakub Dobeš to make it a 1-1 game.

The Nittany Lions kept it tied at one apiece heading into the third period, but early in the frame, the Buckeyes temporarily regained their one-goal lead.

Just minutes after freshman forward Davis Burnside put Ohio State up 2-1 with his team-leading 13th goal of the year, junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. sniped the puck past a blinded Dobeš for his fourth goal of the season.

With the score knotted at two a piece headed into the final stretch, it took some time for a lead change, but late in the third period, senior forward Tate Singleton tallied the game-winning goal.

The Buckeyes put the icing on the cake with an empty-net goal from sophomore defenseman Cole McWard that pushed it to 4-2.

Following a series split, Penn State will have a bye week before welcoming top-ranked Minnesota to Happy Valley. In a battle of two teams atop the Big Ten totem pole, the Nittany Lions will host the No. 1 Golden Gophers at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17-18 at Pegula Ice Arena.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE