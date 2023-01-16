Men's Hockey vs Ohio State - team

The Nittany Lions line up together for the playing of the national anthem before taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 2-1.

 Sienna Pinney

Following its first time being swept this season, Penn State has slipped down to No. 6 in the USCHO rankings.

No. 15 Michigan State took down the Nittany Lions in two overtime contests, including a tense Saturday shootout, this past weekend.

This pair of loses for the blue and white caused it to fall one spot after previously being ranked No. 5 for several weeks in a row.

Penn State will look to once again rise in the rankings by defeating Notre Dame this weekend, including Saturday’s Wear White Game.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags