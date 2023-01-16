Following its first time being swept this season, Penn State has slipped down to No. 6 in the USCHO rankings.
No. 15 Michigan State took down the Nittany Lions in two overtime contests, including a tense Saturday shootout, this past weekend.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Men’s Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/qMDQ5E2QAJ— USCHO.com (@USCHO) January 16, 2023
This pair of loses for the blue and white caused it to fall one spot after previously being ranked No. 5 for several weeks in a row.
Penn State will look to once again rise in the rankings by defeating Notre Dame this weekend, including Saturday’s Wear White Game.
