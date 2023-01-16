Following its first time being swept this season, Penn State has slipped down to No. 6 in the USCHO rankings.

No. 15 Michigan State took down the Nittany Lions in two overtime contests, including a tense Saturday shootout, this past weekend.

This pair of loses for the blue and white caused it to fall one spot after previously being ranked No. 5 for several weeks in a row.

Penn State will look to once again rise in the rankings by defeating Notre Dame this weekend, including Saturday’s Wear White Game.

