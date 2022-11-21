Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan State, Liam Souliere (31)

Goalie Liam Souliere (31) faces his own goal at Penn State's Men's Ice Hockey game against Michigan State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3.

 Danny Gotwals

The sky isn't falling, but Penn State's ranking is.

After suffering its worst defeat of the season in a 7-3 blowout to Michigan State, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot to No. 7 in the USCHO polls.

After earning at least one first-place vote in back-to-back weeks, Penn State was jumped by UConn, which earned a series split over then-No. 13 UMass Lowell in its last matchup.

The blue and white have a chance to rebound quickly as it'll host Alaska-Fairbanks for a two-game series. Puck drops are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Pegula Ice Arena.

Jim Hartnett is a men's hockey reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.