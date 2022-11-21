The sky isn't falling, but Penn State's ranking is.

After suffering its worst defeat of the season in a 7-3 blowout to Michigan State, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot to No. 7 in the USCHO polls.

After earning at least one first-place vote in back-to-back weeks, Penn State was jumped by UConn, which earned a series split over then-No. 13 UMass Lowell in its last matchup.

The blue and white have a chance to rebound quickly as it'll host Alaska-Fairbanks for a two-game series. Puck drops are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Pegula Ice Arena.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE