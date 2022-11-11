Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night.

After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.

This marked the second straight week where Guy Gadowsky’s team began the series with a win, but lost the following evening, as the same situation occurred against Michigan.

The early minutes of the opening period brought more back-and-forth action between both teams, as they struggled to keep the puck inside the other’s defensive zone.

However, a persistent Penn State eventually scored when junior Christian Sarlo found the back of the net for the second time in two days.

Sarlo scored his first goal of the season during the victory over the Golden Gophers on Friday, and he hit paydirt once again to follow it up.

He and his linemates, fellow junior forwards Xander Lamppa and Tyler Paquette, have been essential difference makers for the Nittany Lions since Big Ten play began, and Sarlo kept that momentum going.

As the first period came to a close, the blue and white maintained its early lead thanks to strong defensive play that continued to slow down Minnesota’s pace.

Penn State registered six blocked shots, and freshman defender Jarod Crespo impressively logged two of those on one shift.

The middle frame brought further offensive stagnation for both teams, in addition to an added sense of physicality.

The Big Ten rivals combined for five penalties across the period, including a section where a four-on-four situation took place.

With this, at times, sloppy play affecting the offenses, it looked like neither team would be able to generate a lot of offense.

Yet, with three minutes left before second intermission, Minnesota junior forward Mason Nevers fired in his squad’s first goal of the night to tie the game. Nevers did this while on the power play, another example of opponents performing better than the Nittany Lions on special teams.

While the Golden Gophers were able to generate the tying score, they were unable to take the lead thanks to an impressive sequence by Penn State junior goaltender Liam Souliere, who deflected three shots back to back to back to close the period.

With the two teams locked up at one a piece heading into the final 20 minutes, it seemed it would be a staring contest of sorts until the final whistle.

Ultimately, Penn State blinked first and then blinked again. Eight minutes into the period, Minnesota senior forward Bryce Brodzinski tallied a pair of goals in just over one minute's time to establish a 3-1 Golden Gopher advantage.

Despite Souliere’s strong efforts to open the period, where he dispelled many shots from an aggressive Minnesota offense, he eventually let some of the pucks break through.

Minnesota was able to stave off any further Nittany Lion scores, holding onto this lead to earn the win and split the series with the visiting blue and white.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE