No it's not football season, but Michigan scored a touchdown on Friday.

After not facing Erik Portillo in its last meeting back in November, the junior goaltender stuffed 51 of Penn State’s 54 shots, helping Michigan win 7-3 in Game 1 of the series.

It couldn’t have started any worse for the Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Friday. They allowed two goals on the Wolverines’ first two shots of the game, giving the home team an early 2-0 lead.

Both first-period goals for Michigan came at the hands of a miscue from the blue and white defense. First, a loose puck in front of Liam Souliere allowed freshman forward Jackson Hallum to blast the puck past the junior goaltender, and then a blue and white penalty gave the home team another scoring opportunity.

Just seconds after junior forward Tyler Paquette went to the sin bin for a two-minute tripping call, freshman forward Adam Fantilli ripped his 15th goal of the season just seconds into the man-advantage.

Despite outpacing the Wolverines 18-7 in shots and 13-5 in faceoffs after 20 minutes of play, Penn State found itself down a pair of goals heading into the second period.

Just 17 seconds into the frame, it seemed Michigan was on pace to breakaway from the blue and white with Fantilli’s second of the night, but after review, the official deemed the freshman forward interfered with Souliere, taking the goal off the board.

Looking to turn the tides at Yost Ice Arena, the Nittany Lions got their best scoring opportunity of the night early in the second frame after senior defenseman Jay Keranen was served with a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for his hit on sophomore forward Ben Schoen.

Junior forward Xander Lamppa blasted the blue and white’s first goal of the game just seconds into the extended power play, cutting its deficit to two and with plenty of time to tie the game.

Penn State couldn’t garner the momentum from Lamppa’s power-play goal, failing to net the equalizer and giving Michigan a chance to regain its two goal-lead approaching the halfway mark of the period.

A few shifts after killing the penalty, the Wolverines took advantage of an off-guard Nittany Lions defense as freshman forward Rutger McGroarty slapped a wide-open shot past Souliere to make it a 3-1 game.

Less than a minute after McGroarty’s 10th of the season, junior forward Philippe Lapointe scored the fourth Michigan goal of the night, forcing Guy Gadowsky to pull Souliere and turn to freshman goaltender Noah Grannan in relief.

Before the horn could sound on Period 2, Lamppa added his second of the night to cut Penn State’s deficit to two goals, heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

The offensive onslaught halted in the third period as both defensive units displayed impressive stands during the frame to keep the game 4-2 until the final horn.

One such stretch of a stout defensive effort came from the Wolverines after the midway point of the third period. The Nittany Lions had the puck in the offensive zone for nearly three minutes, but the home team stayed strong.

In a last-ditch effort, Gadowsky pulled Grannan for the extra man, but just seconds after, Fantilli scored his second of the game. The blue and white coach pulled his freshman netminder again, allowing sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes.

In the final minute of play, both teams netted a goal each, but it didn’t affect the outcome as Michigan cemented its big win over the Nittany Lions.

After starting the season 11-0 in Game 1 of its series, Penn State has lost its third consecutive series opener, and will look to earn the split with the Wolverines at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

