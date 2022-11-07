Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend.

The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.

Back in the top-10 for the first time since November 2020!!Stock is rising 📈#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/51a7QZa9dZ — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 7, 2022

The blue and white have consistently moved up the rankings each week this season as they continue to expand on an impressive 9-1 start.

Now, Penn State will once again face the No. 1 team in the country when they face Minnesota on the road this Thursday and Friday.

