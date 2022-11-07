Men's Hockey vs. Michigan

Nittany Lion defenseman Jarod Crespo (24) skates in front of Michigan Wolverine right wing Mackie Samoskevich (11) during Penn State Men's Hockey game against Michigan on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State Nittany Lions defeated No.1 Michigan Wolverines, 3-0.

 Stacie Zhang

Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend.

The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.

The blue and white have consistently moved up the rankings each week this season as they continue to expand on an impressive 9-1 start.

Now, Penn State will once again face the No. 1 team in the country when they face Minnesota on the road this Thursday and Friday.

