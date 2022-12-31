No. 5 Penn State has enjoyed an extremely successful campaign, and a major factor in its success is its ability to begin every series with a bang.

The Nittany Lions improved to 11-0 in series openers following their commanding 6-1 Friday night win over No. 20 RIT. Conversely, the back end of two-game battles has caused Penn State’s five losses to date.

Having yet to sweep a ranked opponent this season, Guy Gadowsky’s crew entered Saturday’s tilt opposite RIT hoping to buck this trend.

Having traveled back to State College from Rochester, New York, after Friday’s contest, Penn State was able to do just that, earning a 3-1 victory to improve to 17-5 on the season.

The first period began with both teams working to score the puck, but being met by repeated, highlight reel saves from Nittany Lion goaltender Liam Souliere and RIT’s Tommy Scarfone.

However, it would be the Tigers’ sophomore netminder who’d crack first when junior Chase McLane found the back of the net for the first time since his return to action.

After dealing with a long-term injury stretching back to February, McLane made his return to action on Nov. 11 against Minnesota. However, up to this point he’d only tallied one assist across seven contests as he worked to re-acclimate himself within Guy Gadowsky’s deep forward room.

Making the most of this New Year’s Eve opportunity, the goal by the Nashville Predators’ prospect proved to be the lone score of the opening frame.

The two teams were evenly matched for much of the first period, with each logging substantial time at both ends of the ice throughout.

As the middle section began, the blue and white tried to replicate the success of the McLane goal, but Scarfone had other plans.

The Tigers’ goalie faced a remarkable 16 Penn State shot attempts across the first 12 minutes of the second period. He dispelled all of them, seemingly keeping RIT well within reach of the home team.

However, freshman Alex Servagno soon changed that when he dropped in the first goal of his collegiate career to put Penn State in the driver’s seat in this contest.

Following Servagno’s goal, the Nittany Lions found themselves in a risky scenario late in the second period. Junior Christian Sarlo committed a game misconduct penalty that led to his ejection, as well as a five-minute major penalty for Penn State.

Despite this disadvantage, the blue and white killed the penalty and remained ahead by two scores early in the third period.

Across the final stretch, the action stalled. Both teams struggled to fire off shots at a consistent rate, with puck movement failing to lead to any strong looks for either side.

For a long while, it seemed Penn State’s two-score lead would hold, but with 3:45 remaining, RIT struck. Freshman Tyler Mahan, who scored against Souliere on Friday as well, ended the Penn State shutout effort.

Ultimately, Penn State would put the RIT comeback on ice when senior Connor McMenamin bounced in an empty-net goal with 57 seconds left to cement the first sweep of a ranked opponent on the year.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE