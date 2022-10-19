Penn State men’s hockey vs. Canisius, team

The Penn State men’s hockey team huddles pregame during their game against Canisius on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 5-2.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State added to its recruiting repertoire Wednesday.

High school junior Dallas Vieau announced he'd be journeying to Happy Valley after the conclusion of his youth career.

The 16-year-old forward is a native of Duluth, Minnesota, so he comes from a state known for being a breeding ground for hockey talent.

Vieau is currently playing for Hermantown High School, a school that's produced a pair of NHL prospects in the past.

Vieau is expected to debut for Penn State during the 2024-25 season.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags