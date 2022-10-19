Penn State added to its recruiting repertoire Wednesday.

High school junior Dallas Vieau announced he'd be journeying to Happy Valley after the conclusion of his youth career.

The 16-year-old forward is a native of Duluth, Minnesota, so he comes from a state known for being a breeding ground for hockey talent.

I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey and further my education at Penn State University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/QRz00ZSjkW — Dallas Vieau (@DallasVieau) October 19, 2022

Vieau is currently playing for Hermantown High School, a school that's produced a pair of NHL prospects in the past.

Vieau is expected to debut for Penn State during the 2024-25 season.

