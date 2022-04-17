Penn State's Chase Clingman added another accolade to his resume on Saturday.
Along with being a Big Ten champion and an All-American, Clingman won the pommel horse national title at the NCAA Tournament.
🏆 @NCAA champion🏆 @NCAA All-American🏆 @BigTen champion#WeAre https://t.co/wkqHPjpgMq— Penn State Men’s Gymnastics (@PennStateMGYM) April 17, 2022
Bouncing back from an injury-riddled 2021 season, Clingman helped win Penn State its 55th individual title and its 12th title in pommel horse.
For his finals routine, he scored a 14.0, tying with Stanford’s Brody Malone to share the title.
Clingman wasn't the only Nittany Lion to earn a distinction Saturday as sophomore Michael Jaroh also picked up All-American status at the national tournament.
