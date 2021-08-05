Penn State is set to appear in five tournaments across four different states this fall.

The Nittany Lions' schedule was released Thursday, including events in New York, North Carolina, West Virginia and Tennesse.

The action starts on Sept. 5 and 6 when coach Greg Nye's squad will play in the Turning Stone Tiger Invitational hosted by Missouri in Verona, New York.

The next two tournaments will take place in North Carolina, starting with the Rod Myers Invitational hosted by Duke on Sept. 11 and 12, which Penn State won in 2018.

Then the Nittany Lions will play the Old Town Club Collegiate hosted by Wake Forest on Sept. 27 and 28, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

On Oct. 4 and 5, Penn State will participate in the Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational in West Virginia. It will be the Nittany Lions' first time back at the Pete Dye Golf Club since 2015 when they won the Mountaineer Intercollegiate.

Penn State's last leg of the schedule will be the Bank of Tennessee on Oct. 10 through 12. The Nittany Lions won this tournament in 2015 and 2017.

