For the second time this season, a Penn State player has surpassed the 1,000 point mark.

Senior forward Seth Lundy reached the 1,000 point pinnacle with an emphatic dunk in the second half of the Nittany Lions contest against Indiana.

1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣@llseth23 scores his 1,000th career point with a dunk at the 6:24 mark of the second half to become the 39th member of Penn State's 1,000 career point club 🤝🦁#WeAre pic.twitter.com/mZsMxRsU2x — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 12, 2023

On the same night Myles Dread was presented with a commemorative basketball for reaching the mark against Michigan, Lundy became the 39th Penn State player to get to 1,000 points in a career.

Lundy is in the midst of a career year with the Nittany Lions, averaging a career high 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

