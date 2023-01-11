Penn State men's basketball vs. Cornell, Lundy (1)

Forward Seth Lundy (1) spots up for the three during Penn State men's basketball's game against Cornell at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Cornell 85-74.

 Caleb Craig

For the second time this season, a Penn State player has surpassed the 1,000 point mark.

Senior forward Seth Lundy reached the 1,000 point pinnacle with an emphatic dunk in the second half of the Nittany Lions contest against Indiana.

On the same night Myles Dread was presented with a commemorative basketball for reaching the mark against Michigan, Lundy became the 39th Penn State player to get to 1,000 points in a career.

Lundy is in the midst of a career year with the Nittany Lions, averaging a career high 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

Tyler Millen is a women's volleyball and men's basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.