Last season Penn State dominated teams in the paint, but in 2022, it looks like the offense might come from behind the arc — making it rain, again, from three in the win over Loyola Maryland.

The Nittany Lions topped the Greyhounds 90-65 to pick up its second win of the season.

In the season opener against Winthrop, Penn State broke its record for the most 3-pointers in a single game with 18, and Thursday night the Nittany Lions came close again 16 on the evening.

“We got dudes that can really shoot it, like really shoot it” Shrewsberry said. “If people are going to leave us open, we are going to shoot as many as possible.”

The blue and white got the offense rolling with the opening points of the night coming from a deep ball from Drexel transfer Cam Wynter.

Unlike against Winthrop, Penn State’s 3-pointers came from a variety of Nittany Lions, with nine players knocking down a deep ball.

The Nittany Lions finished shooting 53.3% from 3-point-range and 57.9% overall on the night from the floor. Most of the 3-balls came from open looks after a lot of passes that ended up with someone being open in the corners.

Fifth-year senior guard Myles Dread led the team with four 3s on the night even after having surgery on his shoulder in the offseason. He shot 4-for-7 from behind the arc.

Wynter led the team in scoring with 18 points, his most as a Nittany Lion, and closely behind him was freshman Kebba Nije and Dread with 18 points.

“I think tonight just just kind of complements the work that I've been trying to put in,” Wynter said. “Just extra time from the gym, just getting shots with the coaches.”

Despite Penn State draining from three, Loyola Maryland stook around with the Nittany Lions early, taking advantage of a dry spell 10 minutes into the game. Loyola Maryland’s Golden Dike worked his way on the inside to score two layups back-to-back to close the gap to 21-19.

“That was part of the stretch where I didn't think we were we weren't disciplined defensively,” Shrewsberry said. “We just didn’t stay solid.”

After the close call, Penn State rolled back into hitting the 3-ball and Dread broke up the flat period, taking a 40-29 lead into the locker room.

Penn State opened the half on a five-point run with a layup from Caleb Dorsey and a 3-pointer from Wynter.

The Nittany Lions picked up right where they left off, letting it fly from behind the arc and had their largest lead of the night of 22 points with 14:35 left in the game.

Loyola Maryland tried to keep up, but the Greyhounds were cashing in on 2-pointers most of the night, while Penn State was racking up 3s.

The leader for the road team was guard Jaylin Andrews, who racked up 23 points on the night.

With the Nittany Lions up big, it allowed for freshman guard Kanye Clary to enter the game, and he joined the 3-pointer party, knocking one down to put Penn State up 69-49 with 8:59 left to play.

Penn State’s offense was too much to keep up with for Loyola Maryland as the squad moved on to 2-0 on the season.

“We didn't want to take any steps back,” Shrewsberry said. “I didn't feel like we did that.”

