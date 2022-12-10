Penn State had the lead in the first half and rode it to the buzzer behind a flurry of 3-pointers to beat No. 17 Illinois.

The Nittany Lions upset the Illini 74-59 to pick up their first ranked win of the season against its first ranked opponent.

Penn State struggled to hit 3-point shots against Michigan State on Wednesday, but it was just a fluke because the Nittany Lions rained 3-pointers once again.

The Nittany Lions shot a season-worst 29.6% from 3-point-range and shot 50% from deep three days later against Illinois. The blue and white knocked down 12 3-pointers in the win.

Penn State’s 3-point shooting was led by Andrew Funk, who drained six 3-pointers, and Myles Dread had five.

In the opening minutes, Funk hit two 3-pointers and Dread knocked down one of his own to put the Nittany Lions up early 9-8.

Then, with 8:47 left in the half, Dread found himself open in the corner and drained another 3-pointer to put Penn State back in front 26-24.

The Penn State duo of Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy came alive in the final moments in the half. Pickett backed players up in the paint and either shot it with a step-back or dumped it off to Lundy.

Lundy and Pickett led the Nittany Lions on a 13-4 run to close out the half, giving Penn State a 47-38 lead over Illinois into the locker room.

Illini coach Brad Underwood was fired up on the bench after his team turned the ball over out of a timeout, and his energy might’ve sparked the Illini offense.

After Penn State tacked on five points out of the break, Illinois went on a 9-0 run with two 3-pointers from Skyy Clark to bring it back to 52-47.

However, the blue and white answered in a big way and went back to the 3-pointer. Funk hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions and Dread popped another one of his own. The 14-0 scoring run had Penn State up 66-47.

No. 17 Illinois didn’t back down at home and forced Penn State to turn the ball over twice and made two buckets on breakaway points for a 7-0 run.

The Illini shot themselves in the foot and fouled Lundy on a 3-pointer. He made all three free throws to break up Illinois’ surge.

To close out the game, Funk again hit a 3-pointer, which was the dagger in the game.

