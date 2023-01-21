Penn State managed to defend home turf again to pick up a close win against Nebraska.

The Nittany Lions, behind guard Andrew Funk, bested the Cornhuskers 76-65 to advance to 13-6 on the season.

Funk was letting the 3-pointers fly to spark an offense that struggled to shoot the ball against Wisconsin.

The Bucknell transfer led Penn State in scoring with 23 points, shooting five-for-10 from behind the arc.

Funk and the blue and white couldn’t have had a better opening couple of possessions. On the first possession, Andrew Funk knocked down a 3-pointer and was fouled. He made the free throw to put Penn State up 4-0.

Then, Funk hit another 3-pointer after a Seth Lundy 3-pointer to give the Nittany Lions a 10-0 after the first three possessions.

Funk kept Penn State’s deep attack rolling midway through the first half and hit another 3-pointer to make the score 18-15 with 7:54 to go. After the 3-pointer, Funk had 13 of Penn State’s 18 points.

Off the bench, Dallion Johnson carried on the 3-point barrage and knocked down back-to-back shots. To close the half, Funk stole the ball away from Nebraska and made the fast-break layup, drawing a foul. He made the free throw for another 3-point play.

Funk had 16 of Penn State’s 29 points in the first half and shot 50% from behind the arc, leading Penn State to a 29-23 lead at the break.

In the second half, Funk went a little quiet and in the early going it was Lundy and Myles Dread extending Penn State’s lead. Dread nailed a shot from deep after Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher made a 3-pointer of his own. Dread’s 3-pointer put Penn State up 41-36.

Jalen Pickett didn’t have too much of an impact in the first half, but started to find his way on the inside of Nebraska’s defense.

Pickett, along with Lundy knocking down a 3-pointer, led Penn State on a 7-0 run to give the Nittany Lions some breathing room against a struggling Nebraska team. With 11:52 left, Penn State led 52-41.

The Cornhusker didn’t let Penn State’s offense have its way like it has at the Bryce Jordan Center this season.

Nebraska’s starting guard Keisei Tominaga made back-to-back layups and on the second one drew a foul. Tominaga hit the point after and Nebraska shrunk Penn State’s lead to 54-49. He then scored a 3-pointer to keep it at a 5-point game 57-54 with 8:17 left in the game.

To stop Nebraska’s momentum late, Funk, who hadn’t scored the entire first half, busted through the defense to make a layup.

With 3:37 left in the game, Funk hit a quick 3-pointer, tying his season-high of 23 points, which was the dagger.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE