Returning to the Bryce Jordan Center fresh off of two consecutive losses to Big Ten opponents, Penn State desperately needed an exclamation mark to retain NCAA Tournament hopes.

With an 85-66 win over Indiana, the Nittany Lions made the splash they were looking for on Wednesday night, moving to 12-5 with their third conference win of the season.

Having seen Myles Dread surpass 1,000 career points at Michigan last week, prior to being gifted an honorary basketball for the feat pregame, it’s possible Seth Lundy got antsy to reach the same milestone.

With 21 points needed to reach the milestone, Lundy went on a tear from the moment the ball was tipped, scoring 25 and surpassing 1,000 career points.

“Him getting to 1,000 is an accomplishment,” Shrewsberry said. “Now Seth, Myles [Dread], Cam [Wynter], [Jalen] Pickett and [Andrew] Funk, we have five guys on our team that have scored 1,000 points.”

Hitting 7-of-12 attempts from 3-point land and 8-of-13 overall, Lundy had the hot hand from deep and never settled.

With leading scorer Jalen Pickett held to just 12 points, Andrew Funk picked up the slack, scoring 23 points for his first game in double figures since Penn State beat Iowa on New Year’s Day.

Funk just wouldn’t let up, nailing seven shots from beyond the arc, a new season high for the Bucknell graduate transfer.

Similar to how things went against Hawkeyes’ big man Kris Murray, the Nittany Lions struggled to contain Purdue center Zach Edey when the two teams met on Sunday, allowing him to score 30 points in the loss.

Against Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, another premier Big Ten big, often opted for a double-team but couldn’t completely contain him, as the all-conference forward tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“I thought going into this game whoever could control the pain would win the game,” Shrewsberry said,” and we had to do it on both ends.”

Another bullet point on Micah Shrewsberry’s defensive game plan was likely to halt Hoosier freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who’d broken his career high in scoring in each of Indiana’s last four games.

Known as a sniper from 3-point range, Hood-Schifino was relatively cold from deep, scoring 11 points and knocking down just one of four attempts from beyond the arc.

With its blowout win over Indiana, Penn State has nearly a week off before it travels back to the Midwest to take on No. 18 Wisconsin next Tuesday.

“I'm so proud of our guys, so proud of what they did, how they played, the resolve that we played with,” Shrewsberry said, “and they actually get a couple of days off which is about as welcome as it comes.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE