Penn State’s Charleston Classic title hopes ended in the semifinals.

The Nittany Lions erased a large deficit late, but it wasn’t enough as Virginia Tech won 61-59 to move onto the finals.

Penn State had a lot of trouble handling the ball early, creating a steep hill to climb the rest of the game.

In the first six minutes, the Nittany Lions made some careless turnovers to allow Virginia Tech to pour on the points.

Guard Jalen Pickett tried to force the ball in the first two minutes, which was intercepted by the Hokies.

His poor pass was followed up by two more turnovers by forward Caleb Dorsey and guard Andrew Funk for a total of three turnovers in the first six minutes.

Off the Penn State turnovers, Virginia Tech went on a 12-0 scoring run with paint points from Mylyjael Poteat and was capped off with a dunk from Lynn Kidd to go up 22-6 with 10 minutes to play in the first half.

Penn State’s turnover problems stayed true and with three more turnovers from guards Dallion Johnson, Cam Wynter and Evan Mahaffey to allow for the Hokies to keep pouring onto their lead.

However, the Nittany Lions got back to what they’ve done best this season and that’s hit the 3-pointer. Thursday, in the quarterfinals, Andrew Funk was a little flat from range, but he was the one to knock down the 3-ball for Penn State.

Funk hammered home two 3-pointers in the last three minutes of the half to close the large Virginia Tech lead to 37-29 at the half.

Out of the half, Penn State started to get back into things and it started with energy from freshman Evan Mahaffey.

Mahaffey had a block on the defensive end and then off of a missed 3-pointer from Myles Dread, scooped up the board for the put-back.

Penn State edged it to four with forward Seth Lundy’s first bucket and a 3-pointer from Pickett making it 47-43 with 8:37 to play.

For the next five minutes, the Nittany Lions and Hokies exchanged blows, but Virginia Tech stayed a little bit ahead with the score coming as close as 55-53 with 2:48 to play.

However, Penn State was never able to take the lead and Virginia Tech escaped late to hold on.

