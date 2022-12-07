With new alternate uniforms, Penn State took on Michigan State in style in its first home game in nearly two weeks, but fell to the Spartans 67-58 to open Big Ten play.

A Nittany Lion logo replaced the ‘Penn State’ lettering in the center of their jerseys, as the Nittany Lions snapped an undefeated streak in games played at the Bryce Jordan Center, falling to a 4-1 record at home and a 6-3 record overall.

After falling in double overtime to Clemson last Tuesday, the question all week was how Micah Shrewsberry planned to prepare his team for a program that’s already beaten ranked opponents such as Kentucky.

“I appreciate everybody that showed up tonight,” Shrewsberry said. “I called for it and they arrived so I guess I should just shut up and coach my team better.”

The answer on Wednesday night was to attempt a plethora of 3-pointers, hoping a good portion of them would sink, and to limit Michigan State’s range of scoring options — most of which came in the paint.

Led by 16 points from Seth Lundy, who knocked down two of six attempts from deep, Penn State did a relatively good job of executing its typical offensive game plan of working primarily from beyond the arc in the first half but slowed its roll in the second.

“You're trying to run the offense to get layups to get open threes,” Shrewsberry said. “We're getting wide open threes, we just didn't convert them.”

The Nittany Lions attempted 55 field goals against the Spartans, 27 of which were 3-point attempts.

While he struggled a bit to create his own points, Jalen Pickett — who facilitated a number of Penn State’s eight 3-pointers — recorded 13 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists.

Myles Dread and Camren Wynter were each beneficial from beyond the arc, as well, with Dread knocking down two of three attempts from deep and Wynter doing the same.

When shots from deep seldom hit, however, there wasn’t too much of an answer down low, with both of Penn State’s big men, Kebba Njie and Caleb Dorsey, hitting just a combined three of 10 attempts.

“He's talented enough, he's good enough. He's got to believe in himself. He's got to believe in the things that have got him here,” Shrewsberry said of Njie. “When he makes mistakes, he's got to play through them.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions struggled to create a presence down low en route to numerous buckets in the paint and couldn‘t find an answer for Michigan State’s speedy guards, who typically got themselves to the paint.

Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard make up one of the best guard duos in the Big Ten and showed why Wednesday night, with Hoggard leading all scorers with 23 points and Walker right behind him with 14.

While the Spartans didn’t attempt nearly as many 3-pointers as the blue and white, they did not knock down their fair share when given the opportunity, hitting on six of 14 attempts from deep.

Penn State will hit the road once again this weekend to play No. 17 Illinois — a team with one of best wing tandems in the country and the Nittany Lions’ first ranked opponent of the year.

“We're going to fix our problems, we’re going to fix our issues,” Shrewsberry said. “We're going to have a chance in every single game we play.”

