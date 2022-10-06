Coach Micah Shrewsberry at Shrews' Slamma Jamma on October 28, 2021.

Penn State basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry watches the action during the first annual Shrews' Slamma Jamma at the East Hall basketball courts on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

Micah Shrewsberry and his team will once again take the court in East Halls prior to the start of its season.

Penn State announced on Thursday via social media that the second-annual Shrews Slamma Jamma will be held on October 26 at 7 p.m. at the East Halls Court.

Last year, the team ran shooting contests for students to participate in and gave away pizza, t-shirts and posters.

Shrewsberry and his squad will begin their season at the Bryce Jordan Center against Winthrop a couple weeks later on Nov. 7.

