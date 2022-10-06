Micah Shrewsberry and his team will once again take the court in East Halls prior to the start of its season.

Penn State announced on Thursday via social media that the second-annual Shrews Slamma Jamma will be held on October 26 at 7 p.m. at the East Halls Court.

It's baaaaaack 👀 Save the date because we're throwin' it down in the second-annual Shrews Slamma Jamma 🏀Oct. 26 | 7 p.m. | East Halls Court#WeAre | @Coach_Shrews pic.twitter.com/tkoLqvNdyL — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) October 6, 2022

Last year, the team ran shooting contests for students to participate in and gave away pizza, t-shirts and posters.

Shrewsberry and his squad will begin their season at the Bryce Jordan Center against Winthrop a couple weeks later on Nov. 7.

