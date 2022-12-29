With the conclusion of nonconference play, Penn State extended its win streak to four consecutive games and picked up its 10th win on the season.

Despite leading by just five after halftime and with senior forward Seth Lundy returning to the lineup, the Nittany Lions fought through its shooting woes to win 60-46.

While ranking 361st out of 363 Division 1 teams in the KenPom ratings, the Hornets held the blue and white to another slow shooting performance as Penn State shot 36.7% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, making just 9-of-36 shots from 3-point range.

It was also an unusual performance from fifth-year guards Jalen Pickett and Camren Wynter who combined for just 12 points as Wynter had just two points on 1-7 shooting.

After an atypical shooting night against Quinnipiac from beyond the arc, Penn State took advantage of a hot start as fifth-year guard Andrew Funk and Lundy each drained a pair of 3-pointers to put the Nittany Lions ahead 16-13 in the first seven minutes.

In the middle stages of the first half, Penn State’s shooting woes returned as a pair of scoring droughts allowed the Hornets to hang tough with the blue and white. With 7:30 to play in the opening frame, 10 Nittany Lions appeared in the contest and the home squad held a 23-20 lead.

With Penn State looking to build on some momentum, it turned to a pair of fifth-year seniors who brought the energy. Pickett and Mikey Henn drove the offense for the Nittany Lions benefitting from Hornet misses to grow its lead to 27-20, forcing a Delaware State timeout.

The blue and white perimeter and interior defense continued to pose problems for the Hornets, who suffered a scoring drought of over four minutes. Despite some high quality looks from beyond the arc, Penn State was unable to convert as the score remained 27-20 over five minutes of action.

The Nittany Lions closed the first half on a 5:51 scoring drought and headed to the locker room leading 27-22. However, the blue and white were just 5-for-21 shooting from 3-point range while making just 33.3% of its shots from the field.

With Penn State being out-rebounded 23-15 in the first half and having poor shooting numbers, Delaware State opened the second half on a scoring run of its own. Junior guard Martaz Robinson and freshman guard Javin Muniz combined for a 7-0 run, cutting the Nittany Lions’ lead to 32-29 just under three minutes in.

With the turnovers piling on for Delaware State, Penn State took advantage as a strong pick-and-roll game between junior guard Dallion Johnson and freshman forward Kebba Njie led to an and-1 for the freshman, who put the Nittany Lions up 39-29 with a 7-0 scoring run.

Pickett went back to his bread and butter in the lane, attacking the defender and capitalizing on a quality look. Freshman Evan Mahaffey also brought the energy off the bench and following an aggressive attack to the basket that resulted in a layup, Penn State extended its lead to 48-39.

After missing some action with a leg injury, Lundy provided some key offense for the Nittany Lions in the closing stages. The senior scored five straight points for the blue and white, stretching it to a 54-44 advantage with just under four minutes to play.

Penn State’s defense remained strong down the stretch as Pickett and Lundy let their defense drive the offense, efforts that allowed the Nittany Lions to close out the pesky Hornets at home.

